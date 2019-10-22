Actor Alec Baldwin campaigns for Virginia Democrats

The actor known for his mocking impersonations of Republican President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" is in Virginia to help Democratic legislative candidates.

Alec Baldwin told reporters in suburban Richmond on Tuesday that he believes flipping the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Senate would improve the chances of Virginia becoming the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

Baldwin is accompanying Democratic volunteers as they knock on doors, deliver pizza to volunteers and make calls.

The progressive advocacy group People for the American Way helped organize the trip. Baldwin is a board member and has been an outspoken critic of Trump.

Virginia is one of only four states holding legislative elections this year and the only one where partisan control of the legislature is up for grabs.

