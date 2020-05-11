Addiction Allies counselor shares increasing alcohol abuse concerns and ways to cope in quarantine

It is no secret that having a drink or two is a popular way to take the edge off during this pandemic. However, in some cases, that coping mechanism is being abused and raising concerns for addiction counselors.

“I’m getting telephone calls from all over the state, even out of state about individuals and individuals who have family members and friends who are drinking too much,” Addiction Allies Counselor Willie Manning said.

Manning says he is actually relieved because it means people are taking the first difficult step of reaching out for help.

However, he presumes the coronavirus will continue to present many challenges as lives are altered by the situation.

“That results in a lot of stress, and when folks aren’t able to manage that much stress usually thoughts and feelings get a little bit dangerous.”

Manning says it all comes back to mental health.

“We’re seeing a lot of anxiety, a lot of depression...folks tend to self soothe, and an easy way to self sooth kind of instant gratification is drinking alcohol.”

Having a drink or two has been highly socially encouraged in the past few months as a fun way to relieve stress. Manning says these occasional cocktails are turning into over-drinking for some.

“We’re seeing a big uptick in drinking and that can be very dangerous, especially for folks who are at high risk for physical health symptoms, mental health challenges."

Through telemedicine, virtual resources are abundant, but there are also simple coping mechanisms that people can try at home.

“Doing puzzles and gardening and cooking and listening to music, getting outside safely,” Manning said. “This takes our mind off of that and gets us in the present so that we can relax and slow down and make the best of the situation.”

If the situation is more severe, there are ways to pursue help in person.

“A lot of inpatient facilities are still are accepting patients," Manning said. "I think it’s might be a little harder to get into those resources, but they’re still available.”

Manning says it may be harder to reach out during this uncertain time

“It’s so important not to isolate psychologically and emotionally, to reach out to others. It’s really important that folks know that that if they’re struggling, there is still help out there now more than ever.”

If you’re worried about a friend or family member, or even yourself, whether it’s a substance abuse or mental health concern, Addiction Allies counselors are available at 434-260-3042.