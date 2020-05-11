CDC recognizes additional symptoms linked to COVID-19

The three main COVID-19 symptoms you've heard about are cough, fever, and shortness of breath. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recognizing additional symptoms that some COVID-19 patients have experienced.

According to the CDC, new symptoms for COVID-19 include chills without a fever, sore throat, muscle aches and pains, and temporary loss of smell or taste.

The CDC says people have a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe, and symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Dr. Colin Greene, the Lord Fairfax Health District Director, said they're seeing these additional symptoms more frequently.

"Nationwide, the reason that second set of symptoms has been added on is because they've turned up a lot, and apparently the loss of smell/loss of taste is fairly common," Greene said. "Some people have had just that."

Greene said now that flu season is officially over, if people are experiencing any of these symptoms, they should stay at home and self-quarantine.

The CDC reports this list of symptoms is not all-inclusive. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

In list form, here are the symptoms the CDC reports as most likely:

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fever

• Chills

• Muscle pain

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

They say to seek emergency medical attention if any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are seen:

• Trouble breathing

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• New confusion

• Inability to wake or stay awake

• Bluish lips or face