Adult killed in collision with West Virginia school bus

An adult whose vehicle collided with a school bus full of children was killed Wednesday in West Virginia, authorities said.

The head-on collision occurred on state Route 47 near the West Virginia University at Parkersburg campus, WTAP-TV reported.

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens said the victim was in the other vehicle. The victim's name and details of the accident weren't immediately released.

Wood County Schools Superintendent William Hosaflook said as many as 19 children were on the bus. He said one child was taken to a hospital for a minor injury. The other children were taken to an elementary school where they were released to their parents.

The crash forced both lanes of the road to be closed temporarily.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.