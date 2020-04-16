Advocates push for paid sick leave during coronavirus pandemic

The choice to take a sick day might be easy for some, but for workers without paid sick leave the decision often means going without pay and, potentially, putting your job at risk, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 41% of private-sector employees in Virginia do not have access to paid sick leave, according to the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy’s Executive Director Kim Bobo.

“That’s 1.2 million workers in Virginia, have no paid time off, no paid sick days nothing," Bobo said.

The Virginia Interfaith Center says that while the coronavirus pandemic has only made the need clearer, its one that has existed for some time. The group lobbied for legislation to require employers pay for paid sick leave for all employees, both part-time and full-time. The legislation passed both the House of Delegates and the State Senate, with some differences in the text of the bills. Despite support from Governor Ralph Northam, the differences could not be remedied before the General Assembly adjourned for the 2020 session.

“Like many new ideas, and really transformative kind of ideas - this one, you know, it was, it takes sometimes a couple of years in Virginia," Bobo said.

The coronavirus outbreak has only made the need for sick leave more apparent when sick employees could be vectors for spreading the disease to dozens of others.

“In these times, it’s really important to stay home with anything that could be consistent with COVID-19,” UVA Health Infectious Disease Attending Dr. Taison Bell explained. "A restaurant that’s able to take away that hard decision to make if you’re sick, and make it easier for an employee to stay home and still make a living, at least temporarily, I think that’s a good idea.”

While the General Assembly is done for the year, the Interfaith Center is re-focusing its efforts on the 2021 session. Federally, the Family First Coronavirus Response Act provides up to 8 weeks of sick leave for people that have the virus, are in quarantine or are caring for people who have the virus.