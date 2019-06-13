African-American culture festival brings unity to Harrisonburg

The 26th annual African-American Culture Festival in Harrisonburg is more than just a fun event. After 26 years, the festival is focusing on unity and youth participation.

"We work really hard over the years to make it an opportunity to display our African American heritage as well as the heritage of the North East Community," says Carol Raymond, chairperson of the event.

The festival will include crafts, art, food and lots of music. Young people in the community will also perform spoken word and original music acts.

Raymond said the festival wouldn't be possible without the amazing community.

"The festival has continued to exist for the past 26 years due to the dedication and commitment of members of the North East Community,"

says Raymond.

The festival is Saturday, June 15th at Ralph Sampson Park from noon to 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public.