East Market Street in downtown Harrisonburg reopens after 9 months

After nine months of construction and several delays, East Market St in downtown Harrisonburg has officially reopened.

Public works will next be working on North Federal Street.

On Wednesday, the city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with business owners on the street and members of Harrisonburg City Council.

Tom Hartman, Director of Harrisonburg Public Works, said the project which closed off the road from North Mason St. to South Main St. took longer than expected due to weather and unforeseen problems while crews were digging.

When the construction began in May of 2019, the city estimated it would take two to three months. In August, city officials said complications due to road conditions would push it back to the end of October. Then, in October, they said plans would have to be pushed back due to engineering standards and a lot of rock that had to be removed.

"We found out in the process of fixing the waterline, we had to connect all the new water services and we found some issues with the sanitary sewer line that we had to fix, remedy, and then connect new services," Hartman said. "We found a gas main that was installed way too shallow that also had to be relocated."

Business owners on the street, like Rodney Williams, with Williams and Associates, said despite the time it took, he is excited to see cars pass by his store again.

"Oh my goodness, we've been waiting, it's been nine months, but it's amazing to have the traffic go through the new street and look at the new sidewalk," Williams said.

On Thursday, Public Works will begin construction on redoing North Federal St to Elizabeth St. just up from the now-completed work. The city will make the road a one way street and will introduce a shared-use path through the area.

Public Works expects the project to be completed as early as summer 2020.