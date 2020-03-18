After 9 years of service, Harrisonburg police K9 retires

A K9 who has served the community of Harrisonburg for nine years retired this week — but a new four-legged officer will take over his watch.

The Harrisonburg Police Department's K9 Max, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, has officially retired after conducting over 550 searches, confiscating $97,000, and locating over 55 pounds of marijuana over his career.

Max leaves behind a legacy that includes numerous drug seizures, criminal apprehensions, and relationships with the community who have seen him in action at public demonstrations.

He will stay with his handler, Officer Bradley Boyce, after his final shift.

Boyce said Max has always been a leader in the field and eager to help the community. He said K9's are just like another officer and become a part of the team.

Officer Boyce said retirement will be hard for Max to adjust to, but it's time for him to just enjoy life.

"It's hard for him everywhere he goes now, even in retirement," Boyce said. "He goes like 100 miles an hour, so it's really just learning how to slow down and take it easy, so that's what we're going to work on with him."

Max will leave some big shoes to fill, but the department already has a new K9: 17-month-old Bravo.

Bravo will start training next week and will head to school to become a Narcotics Patrol Dog.

“Having a K9 retire is no different than having an officer retire. These dogs become part of the team and we become attached to them,” said Lieutenant Carl Cline, the HPD Special Operations Commander and K9 Supervisor. “Max has done an outstanding job during his career and he will be well cared for during his retirement years.”

