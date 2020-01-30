Afton Express receives needed support from local governments

For some in the Shenandoah Valley, getting to Charlottesville may not be easy; but the Central Shenandoah Planning District said they're getting closer to having the 'Afton Express' up and running.

The Afton Express would be a bus running four trips in the morning to Charlottesville and four return trips in the evening. After several years of work and research, Nancy Gourley, Afton Express manager, said they're applying for the needed grant on Monday.

The grant requires community matching, and Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County, Albemarle County and the University of Virginia have all pledged financial support. Gourley said the proposal is going before the Charlottesville City Council next week.

The bus would be able to pick up passengers at locations in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro before heading over the mountain to Charlottesville, where it would drop people off at the UVA Medical Center, at UVA and downtown. Gourley said the request has been a common one.

"In any planning thing that's been done about transit and transportation, there's always this 'well we need something that connects this area, the Valley, over to Charlottesville," Gourley said.

Gourley said for people in this area, Afton Mountain can be a barrier.

"Afton Mountain is kind of considered a barrier because of the weather and the distance, so it will certainly help those people who work over there."

Gourley said the connection will be helpful for people who live here in the Valley but work in Charlottesville or who go to Charlottesville for medical appointments. The fare would cost $6 round-trip, and they hope to start the service in early 2021.

