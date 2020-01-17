Afton Mountain Vineyards introduces new Monticello Wine Company label

Afton Mountain Vineyards is introducing its second label, which already has a rich history in the commonwealth.

People gathered at Champion Grill in the Shops at Stonefield on Thursday to celebrate the launch of Monticello Wine Company.

The company was first founded in 1873 as a local wine cooperative. Now, the historic brand is being revitalized with a fresh, modern approach.

Owner Andrew Greeley says he’s honored to carry on the company’s legacy. Guests on Thursday night enjoyed complimentary tastings of Monticello Wine Company’s Chardonnay and Cellar House Red.