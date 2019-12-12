Afton church making final preps for annual Bethlehem Village

Hebron Baptist Church in Afton is getting ready to welcome thousands of people to its annual Christmas celebration.

For more than 20 years, the church has put on a live display of their Bethlehem Village, complete with singing angels, wise men and animals. The display takes weeks of planning and more than 100 volunteers.

"The people will get an idea of what maybe Bethlehem was a little bit like in the days when Jesus was born,” Hebron Baptist Pastor Billy Coffey said.

The free event kicks off Friday, December 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will run through Tuesday, December 17.

You can find more events for Christmas and other holidays across our area at the WHSV Community Calendar.

Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.