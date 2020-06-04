Local airport continuing to improve safety for passengers as travel increases

Most of Virginia is moving into Phase 2 reopening and that could mean more people traveling. Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport officials said they're continuing to prioritize safety for anyone who is traveling.

"We want our passengers to feel comfortable and safe flying from this airport,' Greg Campbell, executive director of SHD, said.

Campbell said they are getting ready to install sneeze guards at the ticket counters and TSA area, as well as adding social distancing reminders throughout the airport. Passengers are also asked to wear masks, and Campbell said they've worked with United and TSA to increase cleaning.

"We've all stepped up our efforts towards cleaning and disinfecting," Campbell said. "The airline is now cleaning and disinfecting airplanes on every turn."

Before the pandemic, there were three round-trip commercial flights coming through SHD. As passenger traffic decreased, Campbell said the airline decreased that to just one, but they're expecting to add another back in July. During the pandemic, Campbell said they've mainly seen essential travel.

"On the general aviation side, the companies that have been moving in and out are really those that are involved in critical supply chain or medical or logistics transportation, moving goods and services around that are essential," Campbell said.

There has been a financial impact for the airport, but Campbell said they have diverse income streams, and made adjustments as needed, like any other business. The airport did receive CARES Act funding, which Campbell said will benefit the airport.