Airports around our area getting funds through the CARES Act

The Department of Transportation announced Tuesday $10 billion in grants will be given to airports across the country to help ease some of the strain caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

A flight getting ready to take off at SHD. | Credit: WHSV

This money can be used for things like rent, payroll and utilities.

In our area, the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport in Weyers Cave is getting $2,652,201. The Winchester Regional Airport is getting $69,000. The Front Royal-Warren County Airport is getting $30,000.

But they aren't the only ones. The Grant County Airport, a small airport in rural Grant County, W.Va., is getting $20,000.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced West Virginia's airport recipients on Wednesday, with $9,398,776 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in total going to airports across the Mountain State.

“Though the economic impact of this pandemic has been broad, perhaps no segment has been hit as hard as our air transportation system," said Sen. Capito. "Last weekend, less than 100,000 passengers across our entire country traveled via air. This has had ramifications across the industry, including our regional airports. Investing in our regional airports not only keeps our passengers and personnel safe, but it also fuels growth and boosts our economy. This funding is a critical investment from the DOT, and something I advocated for as we negotiated coronavirus relief. We must take the necessary steps to safeguard our airports and those who work there while we battle the COVID-19 pandemic. This his funding is an important step."

Airports Council International, which represents airports globally, estimates airports in the United States will lose nearly $14 million due to the pandemic.

Federal Aviation Administration Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell said right now, needed healthcare supplies are shipped through airports, so the funding is not just important economically, but for healthcare as well.

"It's keeping airports open, keeping the people who work in these airports paid. And then after that, we want these airports to be up and running when we do come out of it and we do see the economy rebound," Elwell said.

He said the funding is going to about 3,000 airports in all 50 states.

“West Virginia airports are vital to the state’s economy which is being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sen. Manchin. "This funding will allow West Virginia’s airports to maintain operations and payroll, continue paying down debts, complete existing projects, and move forward with new developments. This necessary economic relief will ensure our commercial and general aviation airports can continue to provide West Virginians and our visitors with access to our great state and other services. While I am pleased to see West Virginia receive this funding, we must work to ensure that rural states like West Virginia receive dedicated funding in the next emergency funding package."

According to U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA), $309,729,392 of the federal funding is going to Virginia airports.

“The COVID-19 crisis has affected every aspect of our economy and our airports are no exception. In fact, the necessary precautions we have taken to slow the spread of the virus have hit our airports especially hard,” said the Senators. “That’s why we’re glad to know that airports across Virginia will be able to count on some economic relief so that they can continue critical safety projects. These funds will also help make sure that once this crisis is over, airports can safely resume serving Virginians and individuals traveling in and out of the Commonwealth.”

Below is the full press release issued by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao on Tuesday:

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $309.72 Million to Virginia Airports in Response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $309,729,391 in airport aid to 47 airports in Virginia to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. This historic grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program , an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

View a list of Virginia airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.

The FAA encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency. Airport sponsors should work with their local FAA Office of Airports field office on the application and grant-agreement process.

The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the Federal share to 100 percent for grants awarded under the fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants. Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs. Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.

The FAA will use a streamlined application and grant-agreement process to make this funding immediately available for critical airport needs. The funds will be available as soon as the airport sponsor executes a grant agreement.

The CARES Act provides new funds distributed by various formulas for all airports that are part of the national airport system. This includes all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.

There is additional program information on the CARES Act website and a listing of CARES Act grants. The FAA issued the following guidance documents: Information for Airport Sponsors and CARES Act Program FAQs.

