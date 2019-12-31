Ala. officers pose with ‘homeless quilt’ in Facebook post

Police officials in southern Alabama are apologizing after a social media post by two officers went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Police officials in Mobile, Alabama apologize for officers' post that some saw as mocking homelessness. (Source: WALA/CNN)

Two uniformed officers posed holding what the Facebook post called a “homeless quilt.” It was a collection of cardboard signs typically held by homeless panhandlers.

Some took offense to the post, saying the photograph and its caption mocked homeless people. That prompted an internal investigation.

"We have to take responsibility for it. We did it. We have to own it at this point," said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

“Those officers were given a mandate of addressing those concerns of panhandling. Unfortunately, they took it to a level that they should not have taken it to. And for that, as the chief of police, I apologize for that."

Homelessness is an issue in Mobile and Baldwin counties. According to numbers from Housing First, more than 2,500 people came to them for help in 2019.

The organization is hoping this picture brings awareness to issue, prompts donations and encourages people to volunteer.

“What I think this does more than anything else is give us an opportunity to talk about homelessness in Mobile and Baldwin counties and what resources are available to this community when we talk about the subject,” said Derek Boulware, CEO of Housing First.

Police said one of the officers in the now-viral post was praised back in June for buying a homeless man a drink on a hot summer day.

“The officers had a lapse in judgment. We’ll address that through the investigation, and we’ll make a determination did we do it out of malice or did we do it because we made a mistake,” Battiste explained.

The chief also said the department’s position is to partner with community service providers to help provide the homeless with hope to improve their quality of life.

