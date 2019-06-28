Albanian Delegation visits Staunton

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton hosted a few special guests on June 28 at 10 a.m.

Robin von Seldeneck receiving postage stamps from a representative from the Institute of Cultural and Spiritual Heritage of Albanians-North Macedonia. | Credit: WHSV

A delegation from Albania, Kosovo, and North Macedonia came to Woodrow Wilson's birthplace to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Paris Peace Conference.

It was May of 1919 when President Wilson declared his belief that Albanians should be independent after World War I.

And on Friday, June 28, the Albanian delegation wanted to come to Staunton to show their appreciation.

Each are issuing postage stamps in their nations honoring Woodrow Wilson, and they gifted the library copies to display, as well as archive documents written between Albanians and Wilson.

"It's not an exaggeration to say if it had not been for the intervention and policies of Wilson, the Albanian people would probably not exist at all today," Dr. David Hosaflook, representative of Albania, translated for Ramë Manaj, the Vice-Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo.

Staunton Mayor Carolyn Dull presented each of the nations with a proclamation expressing the city's appreciation for Albania and them honoring President Woodrow Wilson.

Mayor Dull said this is very special for the city.

"To honor Woodrow Wilson for the efforts he made on behalf of their countries, so sometimes, I think Staunton is just a lucky city," said Dull.