Albemarle Co. Man Catches FedEx Driver Being Rough with Deliveries

An Albemarle County man is fed up with his FedEx delivery driver. Matthew Wood has been on the receiving end of damaged packages, and now he's got the evidence to prove it.

This has been a year-long, on-again, off-again issue for Wood. It started with damaged Blue Apron boxes, and then led to a much pricier item.

Video clips from Wood's "ring" doorbell camera show the same FedEx driver dropping packages off the back of the delivery truck, and then doing the same thing once he gets to the front door.

Wood lives in a subdivision on Pantops. He says Blue Apron shipments had broken eggs, spoiled food, and spilled liquid containers. Wood says the delivery driver recently tossed parts of a wrought-iron birdcage shipment, bending some of the pieces.

"Customers pay for those delivery services. Those aren't free, so there's an expectation that when you make an order and it's delivered by one of those large delivery services that it's done with care," Wood said.

He did file a complaint with FedEx on Monday, October 14. Someone finally got back to him after NBC29 started to make calls.

Wood doesn't want the FedEx driver in question to be fired, he just thinks the man needs some additional training.

FedEx issued the following statement Wednesday, October 16:

"The behavior depicted is inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground service providers demonstrate every day in safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers. We are committed to treating our customers’ shipments with the utmost care and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter."