Albemarle County K-9 officer passes away

The Albemarle County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its beloved weapons and explosives detection officers: K-9 Officer Cleo.

Cleo was an 11-year-old black lab that came to the ACPD in March of 2014. Before her tenure with the ACPD, Cleo served two tours in Afghanistan with the Marine Corps.

Cleo and her handler, Officer Bill Saulle, conducted countless proactive searches throughout the region including airports, parade routes and dignitary visits.

Cleo retired from the police force in January of this year but continued to live with her handler in retirement.

She passed away Monday morning after battling cancer since April.

The Albemarle County Police Department wants to thank K-9 Cleo for her service and friendship over the years.

Memorial arrangements are private, but if anyone wants to make a donation, please contact the Albemarle County Police Foundation, Kate Kaminiski, by sending an email to kate@ACPD.foundation.