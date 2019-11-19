Albemarle County Sheriff's Office asks for help in search for missing man

The Albemarle County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help, as it searches for 58-year-old Mark Kenneth Robbins.

According to a press release, Robbins has been missing since Sunday, Nov. 17. Deputies say he was last seen on foot in the area of Lambs Road in Albemarle County.

Robbins is described as 5’ 7”, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is last reported as wearing blue jeans, grey sweater, black beanie hat and carrying a yellow backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jon McKay with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.