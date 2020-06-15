Albemarle County asks for public input on Confederate statue

Albemarle County has created an online survey for residents and will be hosting meetings to discuss the future of the Confederate statue outside of the county courthouse. The 'Johnny Reb’ statue has been a part of Court Square since it was built in 1909.

A new law goes into effect on July 1 giving localities authority over statues and monuments.

The first virtual meeting to discuss the statue will be held on June 29 at 6:30 p.m. Click here to find out how you can participate.

Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley tweeted he was in full support of the removal of the statue.