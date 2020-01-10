Albemarle County couple arrested on drug and gun charges

An Albemarle County couple faces drug and gun charges stemming from an investigation by county police and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force.

Jesus Morris, 23, and Krystal Houchens, 34, are charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of Schedule II methamphetamine. They also face firearms charges.

On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant in the 600-block of Plank Road. That's when they arrested Morris and Houchens.

They also found more than 4,524 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $440,000, as well as two shotguns, a rifle, and a handgun. The investigation is ongoing.