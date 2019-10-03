Albemarle supervisors approve new SOCA facility, Fluvanna to fund project

Soccer players around the greater Charlottesville area will soon have a new place to play and practice.

On Wednesday night, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved the Soccer Organization of Charlottesville for a bond request from Fluvanna County. SOCA requested $3.75 million to build a new field house on Belvedere Boulevard.

The 50,000 square foot facility will feature an indoor athletic field, office spaces, a fitness room, and locker rooms. SOCA had to request money from Fluvanna County after the Albemarle Economic Development Authority had already reached the limit on how many projects it could finance.

Even though the money is from Fluvanna, Albemarle still had the final say due to the project being in their jurisdiction.

"When you have an organization, they’re out fundraising, they’re giving money to try to get this field house built. I mean, obviously SOCA is a big organization. Soccer is a very popular sport in the county and used by surrounding counties so this is really going to help with the capacity in doing that," said Board of Supervisors Chair Ned Gallaway.

SOCA serves more than 6,000 soccer players throughout central Virginia. Right now, SOCA says it already has some dates in place to begin construction and it hopes to have the facility completed within the next two years.