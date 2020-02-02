Allegedly drunken driver charged after 4 children killed on Sydney sidewalk

An allegedly drunken driver has been charged with 20 offenses, including manslaughter, after an SUV struck seven children on a Sydney sidewalk, killing four and seriously injuring a fifth.

Police say the children were walking to buy ice cream when they were struck on Saturday evening by a vehicle driven by Samuel Davidson. The 29-year-old allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.150, three times over the limit, the Australian Associated Press reports.

Three of the children killed were siblings and their brother was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The fourth child killed was the daughter of their father’s cousin.

Family members identified the children killed as 9-year-old Sienna, 12-year-old Angelina and 13-year-old Antony Abdallah as well as 11-year-old Veronique Sakr, according to the AAP.

Father Danny Abdallah told reporters on Sunday he is heartbroken.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m numb, probably. That’s what I feel at the moment. All I want to say is please, drivers, be careful,” Abdallah said.

