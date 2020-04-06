Alliance of Va. hospitals launches dashboard tracking the status of medical needs

An alliance of hospitals and health delivery systems across Virginia has partnered to create a new online dashboard of statistics related to COVID-19 hospitalizations across the commonwealth.

While the Virginia Department of Health coronavirus website shows the number of cases confirmed each day, along with the number of people tested, total hospitalizations, and total deaths, the new dashboard from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association provides more details connected to the status of Virginia's health care providers, including bed availability and ventilator usage.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) launched the new dashboard on Monday to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, current hospital bed availability, and metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.

Their dashboard, which will be updated once a day, is meant to provide the public, as well as state and federal officials, a resource showing accurate data on the "work being done by Virginia hospitals and health systems, and the thousands of dedicated health care professionals they employ, who are combatting COVID-19," according to the association.

The dashboard includes:

• The combined number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized, and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are pending.

o The total number of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients confirmed positive through testing.

o The total number of people currently receiving inpatient hospital care whose COVID19 test results are pending.

o The combined number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, and those whose COVID-19 test results are pending, currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit (ICU).

o The combined number of hospital patients, both confirmed for COVID-19 and those with test results pending, currently receiving ventilator support.

• The total number of ventilators on-hand in Virginia hospitals.

o The total number of ventilators currently in use at Virginia hospitals (not all ventilators in use are associated with treating COVID-19 patients).

o The share of total ventilators in use.

• Overall hospital bed availability.

• The total number of Virginia hospitals experiencing difficulty in obtaining or replenishing PPE in the next three days.

o The total number of Virginia hospitals experiencing difficulty in obtaining or replenishing other needed medical supplies in the next three days.

“Our public sector partners, health care colleagues, members of the public, and journalists are all seeking credible information about this unfolding global pandemic,” said VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “With the support of the Association’s members, we are making this data available in an easy-to-access format as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and informing the public about complex health care issues.”

“Reliable data is a cornerstone of any predictive modeling work being done by those who are working to forecast the spread of COVID-19, anticipate its peak, and identify health care providers’ needs as they battle this virus," said VHHA Vice President of Data Analytics David Vaamonde. "The data gathered to populate this dashboard is a key component of that effort.”

“Sharing this data publicly wouldn’t be possible without incredible support from VHHA’s 110 hospital members representing 27 health systems which are supplying this information so we can monitor system capacity and other logistical challenges associated with the frontline work of responding to this pandemic,” said VHHA Emergency Preparedness Director Kelly Parker.

In addition to the new data dashboard, VHHA also maintains a COVID-19 webpage that has resources, documents, and a portal through which people with supplies can find information on hospitals seeking donations.

You can also find the latest data from the dashboard below: