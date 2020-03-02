The National Park Service released visitor numbers for 2019 this week and the data shows almost 15 million people visited the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2019.

The NPS said that's an increase of 4.4 percent for some areas of the parkway in Virginia, even though there were several weather-related closures. Caitlin Worth with the NPS said visitor numbers are very weather dependent but they were happy to see the increase.

A local company said they see a benefit when more people are on the parkway.

"We've seen a nice little uptick of folks," Jack Walker with Rockfish Gap Outfitters said. "And like I said, the more people who are interested in going out and playing, and the more support they give to the parkway and Skyline Drive, is great."

The National Park Service said in 2018, they estimate visitors to the parkway spent just over $1 billion dollars in the local areas around the parkway.