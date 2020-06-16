Almost all major police shootings in Virginia since 2016 were ruled justified but state’s data has big gaps

There have been 91 police shootings that caused a death or serious injury reported in Virginia since a law passed in 2016 making those reports mandatory.

Only one has been ruled unjustified, according to Virginia State Police data/.

The unjustified shooting happened in February 2018 when two Lynchburg police officers fired into a home at 1:30 a.m. They struck the startled and unarmed homeowner, Walker Sigler, when he tried to shut the door after seeing people with guns on his porch.

But that encounter, the only officially improper shooting from mid-2016 through 2019, didn’t show up in the yearly Crime in Virginia report the General Assembly designated as the place to track shootings involving law enforcement officers.

State Police records show the form reporting the shooting wasn’t filed with the agency until June 2019, more than a year after the incident occurred. Because the “static” Crime in Virginia report is published each spring and doesn’t include year-over-year trends on police shootings, a State Police official said, the agency doesn’t update or revise it as investigations are completed and new information comes in.

The missing Lynchburg shooting — which was covered extensively by the local media and led to misdemeanor charges being brought against the officers and a record-setting legal settlement between Sigler and the city — shows the extent of the gaps in Virginia’s process for keeping tabs on potentially lethal uses of police force.

Last year, the Lynchburg News & Advance reported that almost 30 percent of major police shootings weren't reported to the state as required under the 2016 law.

Records show the state has not received reporting forms for several shootings going back as far as early 2018, but the State Police began proactively including shootings that weren’t formally reported.

The reporting system only covers the most severe uses of force. Keon Turner, the uniform crime reporting manager for the State Police, said it’s possible some shootings may still be missing from their records almost four years after the law took effect.

“While I am confident that the data reflects the number of the officer-involved shootings that resulted in serious injury or death, there’s always a possibility that we were not made aware of an incident,” Turner said.

As Virginia’s Democratic leaders promise action on police reform following the nationwide outcry over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, many have said strengthening independent oversight of law enforcement is a top priority.

