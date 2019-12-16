Second Harrisonburg high school to bring new traffic patterns with it

Last week, Harrisonburg City Council approved the construction plan for the new Harrisonburg High School.

With the school planned to open in August of 2022, Harrisonburg Public Works has plans to improve South Main Street in preparation for the increase in traffic.

Tom Hartman, Director of Harrisonburg Public Works, said over the summer while the city was looking at the plans for the school, his department created a traffic impact analysis.

He said they use this study to understand how much more traffic will be added to South Main Street.

Hartman said the street could see more than 500 additional vehicles

in the morning when the school opens and about 140 more vehicles during the evening hours.

"When we think about traffic impacts for South Main Street, the road already carries about 20,000 vehicles a day," Hartman said. "To add 520 in one hour is impactful especially with over 75 percent of those are gonna have to make a left turn."

To combat the increase in traffic, a traffic signal will be added to the intersection off of East Kaylor Park Drive near the Harrisonburg Ford dealership.

In addition to a traffic signal, the department will build a right in and right out entrance off of Boxwood Court near the Harrisonburg Honda dealership.

Construction on the road project may start soon but Hartman said they are just in the preliminary stage of the project.

"We know what we need to do now so now we're working since they've signed the comprehensive agreement," Hartman said. "We're going to start working with the engineers to get the road plans designed, completed, and utilities relocated and have the infrastructure in place prior to the school opening."

