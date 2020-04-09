Alzheimer's Association offering online services for families amid pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the Alzheimer's Association of Central and Western Virginia is offering a range of free, virtual programs to help caregivers and their families.

According to the association, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans, including 150,000 in Virginia, living with Alzheimer’s, as well as their caregivers.

So they're offering online education programs to help both those living with Alzheimer's and their families understand what to expect to prepare to meet the changes required by COVID-19 and continue living well for as long as possible.

Their support groups are also being conducted through telephone as of this week.

One of the facilitators of a Roanoke support group, Margaret Osterhaus, said, 'We conducted our support group via conference call yesterday and it was a success. I had my Concierge call all of my participants with the information the day before and we had 5 attend. It was so nice to talk with everyone. We discussed the stress and anxiety related to the virus as well as the being confined at home. Many expressed how helpful it was to talk with others and shared ideas of how we have been keeping ourselves occupied. We concluded with some virtual hugs and the promise to keep in touch and hopefully see each other next month. Super easy and an excellent alternative to not being able to get together. Thanks for arranging."

The online education programs include classes on Alzheimer's warning signs, healthy living for brain and body, effective communication through all stages of dementia, "having the talk," and understanding dementia-related behavior. You can find the full rundown of classes here.

They're also offering the following resources for caregivers:

A free, 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or alz.org/COVID19 to learn how you and your loved one with dementia can stay healthy.

Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900): The Helpline is answered day or night by trained dementia specialists. We can offer support, information, referrals, or care consultations. We are able to speak with constituents in more than 200 different languages.

Support Groups: The Alzheimer’s Association has a network of caregiver and earlystage support groups that meet throughout the chapter’s region. This network is a lifeline and source of support plus education for many. We have provided each Alzheimer’s Association support group facilitator with a unique, confidential conference call line specifically assigned to their group. Support group facilitators have reached out to their existing constituents. To find a support group to join, please visit alz.org/cwva or call our 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 for options and to obtain calling information.

ALZConnected: This online support group is available 24/7 at alzconnected.org.

Webinars: We offer free live webinars on a variety of topics. Visit alz.org/cwva to learn more and to register.

On Demand Training: You can start and stop our on demand training. They are available in English and Spanish here.

Staff Training: If your company is looking for staff training on Alzheimer’s, please contact our 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or go to alz.org/training