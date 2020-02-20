Amazon announces new Virginia warehouse

Retail giant Amazon is planning to open a new warehouse and delivery center in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Amazon is planning a new facility in Prince George County that will create up to 150 new jobs.

Amazon has built several warehouses in Virginia and currently has more than 10,000 full-time employees in the state.

The company announced in 2018 that it plans to locate its new East Coast headquarters in Northern Virginia, which could add as many as 38,000 workers over the next 20 years.

You can find Gov. Ralph Northam's full press release announcing the fulfillment center below:

Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Amazon will open a new fulfillment center for its Amazon Basics line in Prince George County. The company will lease the former 798,000-square-foot Ace Hardware Corporation facility, adding up to 150 new jobs to Amazon’s existing workforce of more than 10,000 full-time employees in the Commonwealth.

“This investment expands Amazon’s footprint in Virginia and is a strong testament to our competitive business climate, prime East Coast location, and unmatched talent,” said Governor Northam. “We continue to build on our corporate partnership with Amazon, and we are pleased that the new fulfillment center will create up to 150 well-paid jobs in Prince George County.”

Amazon launched its Virginia fulfillment operations in 2013. The company has 10 fulfillment and sortation centers, as well as delivery stations in Ashland, Chesapeake, Chester, Clear Brook, Petersburg, Richmond, Springfield, and Sterling. In addition to the company’s Arlington headquarters, Amazon also has 13 Whole Foods Market locations and three Prime Now Hubs across the state.

“Amazon is proud to continue its growth and investment in Virginia with our newest fulfillment center in Prince George County,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “The Commonwealth and its incredible workforce have been vital to our ability to serve our incredible customers and provide great selection and super-fast Prime shipping speeds across the state and the region. We are excited to create more than 150 new full-time jobs which will provide industry-leading pay and benefits starting on day one.”

“The new fulfillment center in Prince George County will provide Amazon optimal access to national markets from Interstate 95,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This important project will re-open the former Ace Hardware facility and create valuable jobs, and we thank the company for continuing to expand in Virginia.”

Amazon’s fulfillment network supports millions of businesses of all sizes worldwide through its Fulfillment by Amazon offering, many of which are based in Virginia. There are more than 61,000 authors, small and medium-sized businesses, and developers in the Commonwealth growing their companies and reaching new customers through Amazon products and services.

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors and the County Economic Development team, I am very excited about the expansion of Amazon in the former Ace Hardware building,” said Prince George County Administrator Percy C. Ashcraft. “This investment will provide 150 new jobs for our community. The expansion also confirms that Prince George County continues to provide a business climate that is conducive for new and existing businesses to thrive and prosper.”

“Amazon has again found a premier business location in the Gateway Region,” said Keith Boswell, President and CEO of Virginia’s Gateway Region. “Joining its two additional fulfillment centers in Dinwiddie and Chesterfield counties, the company will continue to benefit from our proximity to major U.S. markets, logistics capabilities, and dedicated workforce.”

“This new Amazon fulfillment center will bring a significant boost to economic development in our region,” said Delegate Emily Brewer. “This is an exciting new chapter for Prince George County and a tribute to the future economic success of the County and the Commonwealth. I look forward to the opportunities this holds for the residents of Prince George.”

“I am very excited about Amazon’s plans to open a new fulfillment center in Prince George County with the potential of 150 good-paying jobs,” said Senator Joseph “Joe” Morrissey. “Amazon continues to bring jobs and economic development to Senate District 16, having already established distribution centers in the Counties of Chesterfield and Dinwiddie, as well as a delivery station in the City of Petersburg. Finally, I applaud Amazon’s commitment to paying a minimum wage of $15/hour.”