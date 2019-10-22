Amazon executives visit western Virginia on listening tour

Communities in western Virginia are hoping to benefit from the second Amazon headquarters that will be built hundreds of miles away in northern Virginia.

The Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday that a trio of Amazon executives visited parts of western Virginia on what Gov. Ralph Northam characterized as a listening tour to become familiar with the area's assets.

Educators, business leaders and economic developers are anxious to convince Amazon to consider investing in places outside the Crystal City-Arlington area. That's where the company is building a second headquarters that will employ about 25,000 workers.

Northam praised western Virginia's educational assets, from its public schools to community colleges and a satellite campus of the University of Virginia. He predicted that Amazon would be interested in "working with all parts of Virginia."

