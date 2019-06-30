"Ambassador of Dayton" retires

On June 30, the Heritage Museum celebrated the retirement of a long-time museum volunteer and unofficial "ambassador of Dayton."

Amy Kiracofe has lived in Dayton since 1942. After retiring in the late 1990's, Kiracofe was still looking for ways to be involved in the community that she loved and knew so much about.

For nearly 20 years, Kiracofe has been the go-to expert for visitors and locals as the welcome center manager at The Heritage Museum in Dayton.

"There's no one that can replace her with all the expertise and background knowledge that she has in Dayton," John Sellers, retired administrator of the Museum said.

Now that Kiracofe is really retiring, her friends and co-workers say they cannot imagine The Historical Society with out her knowledge and charisma.