Endangered missing alert issued for Page County mom and 2 children

An endangered missing persons alert has been issued in a case involving a missing mother and her children, who law enforcement believes may all be endangered.

According to the Page County Sheriff's Office, deputies are searching for 39-year-old Jessica H. Good, of Luray, and her children, 11-year-old Chloe Good and 4-year-old Reed Higgs.

Deputies say Jessica Good is wanted on a warrant from the Page County General District Court.

Online court records list a Jessica Higgs Good wanted for multiple charges of obtaining money under false pretenses, as well as failure to appear. Her court date, according to the records, was scheduled for Thursday, June 20.

In a separate case, she was given two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance after a May 2018 arrest.

The Shenandoah County Department of Social Services has also obtained a removal order to take Reed from her custody due to a ruling by the Page County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Reed is believed to be in need of medical attention for a pre-diagnosed condition, and the sheriff's office says all three people are considered endangered.

She may be driving a silver 2013 Ford Edge with Virginia license plates JME-1648.

If you know anything about the situation or about their whereabouts, you're asked to call the Page County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 743-6571 and ask for Investigator Charles Sours.

______

An initial press release sent out by the Page County Sheriff's Office listed this case as being under an Amber Alert. However, the sheriff issued a correction shortly afterward that it does not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert and is instead classified as endangered missing children.