Amber Alert issued for missing Louisa County girl in extreme danger

UPDATE (Oct. 25):

Police believe Isabel Hicks, 14, is with Bruce Lunch, 34, of Bumpass, Virginia in a silver blue Toyota Matrix, VA tag VEM-9071. (Source: Louisa County Sheriff's Office)

The Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse, in partnership with Virginia State Police, has now issued an AMBER Alert in the ongoing missing persons case of 14-year-old Isabel Hicks.

Earlier this week, the FBI joined the Louisa County Sheriff's Office in searching for Hicks and the 34-year-old man she's believed to be with, Bruce Lynch, of Bumpass, Virginia.

According to central Virginia media outlets, Lynch is Isabel's mother's ex-boyfriend, who was allegedly kicked out of the home about a month ago.

Police believe he is armed and potentially dangerous and urge anyone who sees him or Hicks to immediately contact police and not approach them.

Hicks was last seen on October 21, 2019 at her Louisa County home around 1 a.m.

The Virginia State Police say she is "in extreme danger" and was abducted by Lynch.

Hicks is described as a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 4-feet, 11-inches and weighing 120 pounds.

Lynch is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes and a beard, standing 5-feet, 10-inches and weighing 190 pounds.

It's believed that Lynch is driving a light blue, almost silver looking, 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag VEM-9071.

The FBI believes they're likely in a wooded area conducive to camping, but has not provided more specific locations than that.

A Missing Person poster can be found on the FBI website.

Anyone with information on where the teen is should call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466. You can also call the FBI at 804-261-1044 with information.

_____________

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and state police continue to search a for a missing endangered teenage girl believed to be with a 34-year-old man.

A joint press conference about Isabel Hicks was held on Thursday at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

“Isabelle, I love you...I just want you to come home, and just let me know if you’re OK,” Hicks’ mother said.

Hicks, 14, was last seen in her home around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

“We miss you very much and we want you to come home ...you are my best friend. Please contact me whenever you can,” Hicks’ brother said during a press conference on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office believes she is with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, Virginia, in a silver-blue Toyota Matrix, with Virginia license plate tag VEM-9071.

Investigators believe the two may be in a wooded area camping.

“Friends of mine know her. They have all been posting stuff about her,” resident Kyle Britner said.

The news rocked this small close-knit community.

“I just hope they find her,” Keisha Roberts said.

Roberts knows the family of the missing girl and lives just minutes from them.

“It’s scary. It’s very scary. My daughter is friends with her and she came home from class very upset,” Roberts said.

The sheriff’s office, Virginia State Police and FBI are searching for the teen around the clock and will continue to do so until she is found.

Lynch is considered to be armed and potentially dangerous. Authorities say not to approach if Lynch or Hicks if they are spotted - just call police.

The Sheriff’s Office says his office is not giving up, they are asking the entire community to go on social media and share this story to get her face out there and help bring her home.

Anyone with information on where the teen is should call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466. You can also call the FBI at 804-261-1044 with information.

