LIVE: Police give update, find body believed to be missing boy in Texas Amber Alert

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The search for a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday afternoon from a park led to a grim discovery Tuesday near a church about 2 miles away. Frankie Gonzales’ mother told police she last saw her son in the area of the restrooms near the splash pad of the park. She said he disappeared after she turned away briefly.

Around 8 a.m., investigators found a body in a dumpster. They said they believe it is the missing boy.

The Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday afternoon.

Police did not say what led investigators to the dumpster, which was situated next to what appeared to be a two-vehicle garage with a surveillance camera.

The mother's car has been impounded, police confirmed.

“We are, as a police department, we are hurting. This is a very hard thing for officers to work,” said Waco police Officer Garen Bynum. “We’re all parents as well.”

Officers responded just before 2 p.m. Monday and about an hour later closed the park entirely.

Waco Fire Department rescue crews searched the nearby Brazos River, as officers spread out through the park.

Bloodhounds from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice unit in Gatesville were brought in to help in the search.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for the youngster just after 7:30 p.m. Monday when the hours-long search came up empty.

The boy was last seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt, police said.

Tuesday, police said a shirt matching the description was found, but investigators did not believe that shirt belonged to the missing boy.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685 or call 911.

