American Shakespeare Center in Staunton connecting through BlkFrsTV

The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is connecting with audiences through BlkFrsTV.

According to Artistic Director Ethan McSweeny shortly after the theatre closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, they turned a 16th Century playhouse into a 21st Century sound stage and filmed seven shows to stream on BlkFrsTV. Shows include Much Ado About Nothing, Henry IV Part 1 and Part 2, a 90-minute family-friendly version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and more.

"BlkFrsTV has let us offer audiences a way to stay connected to the Blackfriars Playhouse, to see the plays, to see the beloved theatre itself, and that's been super important. And, there's still time to enjoy streaming that," McSweeny stated. "And, everything that somebody does to stream that helps support the future of the American Shakespeare Center."

Through the Keep the Lights On campaign ASC raised the $350,000 needed to keep the theatre afloat until it reopens in June. That goal was met by more than 900 donors in just two weeks’ time.

Tickets for a variety of shows including a 90-minute family-friendly version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and an adaptation of The Grapes of Wrath are available on the American Shakespeare Center’s website.