American Shakespeare Center set for SafeStart 2020 season

Staunton's American Shakespeare Center has been closed to the public due to the pandemic, but they now have a

plan to safely reopen.

"We know art is essential, right? We talk about it being essential all the time, and my feeling is if it's really essential, then it's essential that we get back to doing it," Ethan McSweeny, Artistic Director of the American Shakespeare Center, said.

But being back in the era of COVID-19 means a different experience for everyone involved.

"The entertainment industry in America and probably in the world –we will see it as having a before coronavirus and an after coronavirus," McSweeny said.

The ASC is set to reopen indoor performances at the Blackfriars Playhouse on July 31, but guests will have to wear a mask before taking a socially distanced seat.

"An aspect of theater about being close to your neighbor – that's part of the experience, but since we've been sitting way far apart for the last four months, I think any space that we can come into together will be an incredibly welcome one," McSweeny said.

For those who may not feel comfortable being inside, the ASC will continue their BLKFrsTV streaming service, and will also have performances for people to enjoy outside at the Blackburn Inn. The first performance there is set for July 25.

"We're doing fewer performances. We're doing less seating. That's going to require rethinking the economics of how we make art in general," McSweeny said.

While it may take some adjusting, ASC staff staff are looking at the changes as getting back to their roots.

"Shakespeare's company had to, not infrequently, stop performances when various plagues would ravage London, so they adapted as well and that's what we're doing. They would take shows on tour, get out of the city," McSweeny said.

Despite the challenges that may be ahead, McSweeny said he's looking forward to welcoming people back.

"I think I will cry. We've worked so hard to bring audiences together," McSweeny said. "It's going to be amazing to see people here again, and that's something we do in the theater is preparation for an audience. No audience, no point."

You can find the theater's calendar and ticketing details for the summer 2020 schedule here. The Summer 2020 repertory will feature an ensemble of actors performing Twelfth Night and Othello.

You can find the theater's SafeStart Visitor's Guide here.