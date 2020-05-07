American Youth Soccer Organization to start season on May 16

The local American Youth Soccer Organization in Augusta County is gearing up to start their season on May 16, despite being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and many restrictions on gatherings and businesses still in place for Virginia.

Morris Hickman, the regional commissioner, said many parents reached out to him to get the season going. They said their kids were disappointed not being able to play this season with their school teams.

"I had one parent call me and tell me that their kid just made varsity, and then they didn't have a season," Hickman said. "A mom with a five-year-old called me, said their little girl, they went out and bought a soccer ball and new cleats, and she come and told her mom, 'looks like we're not going to get to play this year.'"

Hickman wanted to make sure that these kids still had the chance to play the sport they love this season, so he decided to figure out how they could during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hickman said the Augusta County Sheriff's Office told him that as long as there were not more than 10 people playing on the field at a time, there wouldn't be any issues because they would be in compliance with Virginia's executive orders.

"Keep only 10 people on the field. We're going to have the parents sit in the cars. We're going to fix the field where they can get to the field with the cars, and they can sit in the cars to cheer the kids on," Hickman said.

The games will be played at Augusta Expo and will be three-on-three or four-on-four to keep the numbers on the field down.

Hickman said they will also take the temperatures of the players before the games, encourage parents not to bring their child if they are feeling sick, and they will have washing stations set up. There will not be any practices to keep interactions as low as possible, with the players encouraged to practice at home.

They will meet every Saturday for about eight weeks to play the games.