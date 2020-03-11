In wake of coronavirus, Bridgewater College moves classes online

While there are no known cases of the coronavirus on the campus of Bridgewater College, school officials are moving forward with a distance learning model starting on March 16.

According to the college's website, "The close living quarters of a college campus create an environment that has a particularly high risk of transmission."

The college announced it will shift to a distance learning model from March 16 through April 3. Bridgewater College plans to resume on-campus instruction on Monday, April 6.

Students are expected to leave campus during the period of distance learning.

Classes will be cancelled on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13.

Students are encouraged to take personal items with them to get through an extended period of time away from campus, as well as have the materials needed to continue studies remotely.

More information for students can be found on Bridgewater College's website.

Earlier on Wednesday, James Madison University

announced it would be extending its spring break and move to an online class format for a period of time.

