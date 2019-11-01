Amid string of recent crashes, truckers help educate young drivers

Amid a string of recent tractor trailer crashes on Interstate 81, truckers are working to educate drivers about how to safely share the road with tractor trailers.

WDBJ7 Photo

“No one wants to be involved in an accident. I mean, that’s the last thing that you want,” said David Boyer, with the American Trucking Association.

Through the Association’s “Share the Road Program,” he and other truckers are traveling to high schools to instruct driver’s education students.

Thursday, they were at Hidden Valley High School showing teenagers what it’s like inside the cab of a big rig.

“We put them up in it, we let them look out the windshield, we have them hit the brakes, we give them a full experience and then we talk to them about safety,” said Boyer.

For Hidden Valley student Simon Sealey, Thursday’s lesson hit close to home since his dad is a trucker. Sealey encourages everyone to be more aware.

“Because of your mistakes, you can ruin someone else’s life,” said Sealey.

Interstate 81 is one of our country’s largest freight corridors. It’s also one of the most dangerous.

A crash involving a tractor trailer shut down the northbound lanes in Botetourt County for hours on Sunday.

Boyer believes fixing problem spots like that one in Botetourt, and expanding the interstate to three lanes everywhere, would make a huge difference.

“It’s outdated. It’s been outdated for years, and they’ve not done anything to it. They need to get on the ball and fix the road,” said Boyer.

Boyer helps to educate these kids, in part, because he can’t fix the roads himself. But, he can still try to make everyone else around him safer.

“If we all just have some patience, we can all get from point A to point B safe,” said Boyer.

Boyer and his team will be back at Hidden Valley High School Friday and at Cave Spring High School next week.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.