Amtrak announces 50% off September sale

Amtrak is offering customers 50% off ticket purchases with its September sale.

Customers can purchase half-off tickets on Friday and Saturday (August 16-17) for nationwide travel between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, with no blackout dates.

The September sale includes one-way travel for as low as:

• Washington, D.C. - Charleston - $55

• New York - Savannah - $70

• New York - Atlanta - $80

• Lorton - Sanford (Auto Train) - $56

• Richmond - New York - $52

• Richmond - Philadelphia - $37

• Staunton - New York - $51

• Staunton - Atlanta - $61

• Staunton - St. Louis - $62

Amtrak offers riders the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times, the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, spacious seats, no middle seat and a generous baggage policy, including two personal items and two carry-on bags.

The discount is available at Amtrak.com and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. Learn more here.