Amtrak celebrates 10th anniversary in Virginia with $10 tickets

Amtrak is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Virginia with a deal for travelers.

For the first 10 days of October, one-way trips to anywhere Amtrak Northeast Regional travels throughout Virginia and Washington, D.C., will cost $10.

That means you can book a trip anywhere in the commonwealth - say, from Staunton to Richmond - for just $10.

To get the discount, enter code V110 when buying your tickets online. It should also automatically apply when you select travel through the Fare Finder on the promotion page here.

