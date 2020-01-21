An abandoned van leads to questions about the owner's whereabouts

One van, and what seems to be one lost man, is raising some questions for a Monongalia County resident.

Butch Lee has been trying to figure out who owns an abandoned van that he discovered in his neighborhood.

"It's been a week now and we can't find anything out about this person," he said.

According to Lee, police say they can't get involved without a missing person report being filed.

The only clues Lee has gotten came with the help of a dog that approached his front porch.

"We fed it, gave it shelter and the next day called the dog ordain, and the dog led him up the road to this abandoned van," he said.

After looking through the van, Lee discovered that the vehicle is registered in Oregon, and came across dog tags from a humane society that helped him discover more information.

"They gave me the gentleman's name and a phone number," Lee said.

And according to the Greenhill Humane Society in Oregon, the owner of the dog is Bobby Linville.

Lee said, from the look of the van, Linville could be in an unfortunate situation.

"The van is adapted for someone with special needs," Lee said. "I just hope this man's safe."

Lee contacted those who may know Linville in Oregon via Facebook. He is still waiting for a response.

If anyone knows Linville or recognizes the van, you can report it to local police.