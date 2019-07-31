Archaeological dig is underway at Woodrow Wilson's birthplace

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton has aimed to provide the community with interesting details of the past, and now they are digging a little deeper.

A JMU anthropology student digging in the gardens behind the Woodrow Wilson manse. | Credit: WHSV

Volunteers have dug into the ground in six different areas in hopes to find pieces of history that will help tell the story of Staunton.

James Madison University students and community volunteers have been conducting an archaeological dig at Woodrow Wilson's birthplace.

"Just a great experience overall. You get to really be doing history, not just reading about it," Andrew Phillips, the library curator, said.

Phillips said they know a lot about Woodrow Wilson and his family, but they want to learn more about the site itself and the other people who were there.

So far, they have been able to identify where restrooms would have been and evidence of other buildings on the property, along with some pretty neat artifacts.

"It's like a treasure to know that I'm the first person to handle this object in 100 years," said Dennis Blanton, an associate anthropology professor at JMU.

Small tools can uncover some pretty interesting artifacts that can help tell a big story, especially if you're looking in the right place.

Digging in the gardens has led to some unexpected discoveries.

"The interior of the house clearly was appointed with the finest things money could buy. I was not prepared for that," Blanton said.

Blanton said they have also been surprised by finding evidence that showed a mystery occupation here in Staunton.

Most of what has been found related to the house, but some things they found date back before the house was built. They want to keep uncovering more of that.

The goal of the dig is to use the findings to better understand not only Woodrow Wilson, but also to tell the story of the city.

"It's about the famous people who came to Staunton, it's about all the events that were going on here in town. It's a story of a small urban farm right in the middle of the city," Phillips said.

The dig will continue until August 9, when JMU students will take the artifacts to JMU for further observation and analysis. Phillip said he hopes to have the items returned by spring to display them at the library.

