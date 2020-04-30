An era ends for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Salvation Army

An era has ended for the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

WHSV file image of Salvation Army Captain John Blevins

Captains John and Stephanie Blevins have been reassigned to Goldsboro, North Carolina.

"We're always excited for a new adventure," Cpt. John Blevins said. "But that also means that we're sad to leave friends and the community and those that we've gotten to know here in Harrisonburg."

The captain said he is proud of the foundation he and his wife laid for the Salvation Army in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. He also said he was happy with the improvements they made to the organization's shelter.

"One thing that we're going to miss most is the community," Cpt. John Blevins said. "This is really one of the most generous communities that I've ever been a part of and lived in."

Cpt. John Blevins said Lieutenants Harold and Eunice Gitau, who are currently Lieutenants for the Salvation Army in Memphis, Tennessee, will be the new leaders in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

