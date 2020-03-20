An overview of the different types of storms we see in the Valley

The Shenandoah Valley sees its fair share of storms each year, and severe weather is a possibility, especially as we head into the warm months. With severe weather season right around the corner, it’s important to understand how storms impact our area.

Storm development:

A thunderstorm requires several things to be in place for them to form. Moisture is needed, typically from the Gulf of Mexico or Atlantic Ocean. Dry air would prevent anything from developing. Second, you need instability. Unstable air continuously rises, thunderstorms need rising air for the clouds to grow. Typically in the summer, warm moist air is near the surface and colder air is situated higher up in the atmosphere. Since warm air is less dense, it will continue to rise. The final ingredient is a lifting mechanism. Fronts, heating, and terrain (mountains) to name a few.

Short lived storms:

Think of a hot summer day with plenty of sunshine. No front is in sight, but you see thunderstorms develop. Most likely, those are single cell thunderstorms “popcorn storms”. They are small, brief storms that typically last around an hour or so. They are driven mostly by the daytime heating on a hot day. These storms are known for producing heavy rain and lightning.

Multicell:

A multi cell thunderstorm is stronger and very common in the warm months. When the storms form, updrafts (rising air) at the leading edge of rain cooled air (known as the gust front) results in the development of more storms. While cells may only last an hour, the system could last for many hours. These storms produce hail, strong winds, flooding and even brief tornadoes.

Supercell:

A supercell are the strongest and most dangerous storms. These storms typically last longer than 1 hour and are very organized. They have a strong updraft, which tilts slightly and rotates. The rotation helps tornadoes develop. In fact, most large and violent tornadoes come from supercells. Hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and lighting are also common in these storms.

Squall line:

Your area may get a line of storms, not just a single cell. You may have heard us mention the term squall line. This is when a group of storms are arranged together in a line, which gives the system its unique appearance on radar. These storms move quickly, but are known to cause extensive damage. The line could extend for hundreds of miles, and only be a few miles wide.

In a squall line, you may have storms “bow out” and form a boomerang type shape on radar. The biggest threat with a bow echo is damaging winds, greater than 60 mph. Tornadoes are possible, and often brief.

Derecho:

A Derecho is a widespread long lived windstorm that is associated with showers and storms. This system is long lived, with damage often extending hundreds of miles. These storms are often confused for tornadoes, but one easy way to distinguish is that damage from a derecho is directed in one direction along a straight line. That’s why you hear us say straight line wind damage.

This time of year, it is always a good idea to have a severe weather plan in place. Know where you would take shelter from a tornado. Basements are ideal, but if you do not have access to a basement, go to the lowest level of your home away from windows, with as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

