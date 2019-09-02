Angels of Assisi takes in around 30 Hurricane Dorian evacuee cats

Up to 30 cats are now looking for a new home. Angels of Assisi took them in from Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

"We went in to Lynchburg, they flew in there, and we went ahead and transported them back Saturday evening, they arrived here, and got them all settled in," Eva Berton, Adoption Coordinator at Angels of Assisi, said.

Angels of Assisi worked with the Best Friends Animal Society to bring the kitties in from Clay County, Florida: an area that may be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

"As a first step for getting ready for the hurricane hitting, they went ahead and cleared out their shelters to make room for any displaced animals that might show up during the hurricane or any owner surrenders that they might come across," Berton said.

The animal protection organization often cares for cats and other animals when bad weather comes about.

"We like to help out as much as we can — we have space usually or accommodate space for any animal that might need it just so that in instances where there are other animals that need a place to go, that there's space for them," Berton said.

If you own a pet and are in Hurricane Dorian's path, Angels of Assisi recommends, "Just have as much of a plan as you can. If you're evacuating yourself, then maybe either take your animals with you or if you have a safer location, maybe you can board them, just to get them out of danger's way as fast as you can," Berton said.

To help make even more room for displaced animals, you can adopt one of the furry friends in the next couple of weeks.

"Once they're spayed and neutered, vaccinated, they'll be ready for adoption . . . They're looking for good homes and they are just adorable, so it's hard to say no to that," Berton added.

Depending on where the hurricane hits, Angels of Assisi may take in more animals this month.