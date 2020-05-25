Anheuser-Busch to donate over 6,900 hand sanitizers to Virginia Emergency Services

Anheuser-Busch is donating more than 6,900 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to Virginia Emergency Services to provide critical resources in support of our first responders on the front lines.

This will be one of seven deliveries this week throughout the country, with 90,000 bottles of sanitizer being delivered to communities.

Anheuser-Busch’s breweries in Los Angeles, C.A and Baldwinsville, N.Y have provided more than 340,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to 17 states and Washington DC in support of emergency management agencies, food banks, healthcare systems and Red Cross relief efforts.

Deliveries will be made on May 27 in the downtown area of the city.