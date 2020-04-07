Anicira asking for donations for pet food pantry

Anicira holds a pet food pantry each month to help families who are struggling to provide for their pets.

Dan Chavez, who is the operations coordinator for Anicira, said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anicira has lost some of its vendors that usually donate pet food and is asking the community to help out.

He said last year, the pantry served more than 10,000 meals to pets in need. According to Chavez, the pantry helps 75-100 families each month.

"As we have seen an increase in record numbers of unemployment figures that have continued to increase, we know that demand is going to be there and that people are going to be struggling to provide this essential food for their pets," said Chavez.

The pantry is held every second Saturday of each month at 910 N. Liberty Street in Harrisonburg.

Chavez said that they have had some help from sponsors like Costco, Walmart Distribution, Petco and PetSmart, but continue to need community help.

He said people can donate money on their Facebook page or can leave donations outside of the veterinary clinic.

The pantry is open to everyone and there are no regional restrictions.

"There's no income restrictions either, so if you need food, regardless of what circumstances are going on in your life at this moment, please feel free to touch base with us," said Chavez.

The next pet food pantry will be hosted on Saturday, April 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.