Animal clinics around Valley change procedures due to COVID-19

As the CDC recommends avoiding gatherings of ten or more people, veterinarian clinics across the Valley are also trying to do their part, by changing up the way they see your pet.

On Monday, Ashby Animal Clinic in Harrisonburg announced they are asking clients to reschedule appointments for their pets if you are experiencing a fever, coughing, or in respiratory distress.

The clinic is also giving the option to clients to not even come inside their office if they are concerned about their well being.

"If they don't wanna come in we're happy to bring their pet in and help them by talking to them on the phone instead of them coming into the building," Tricia Eagle, Practice Manager, said. "They can wait in the parking lot in there and then we treat the pet bring the pet back out and let them know what's going on."

Eagle said they are also asking if they decide to come into the clinic to maintain six feet from staff and doctors to practice social distancing. All staff members are wearing gloves throughout the day and rooms are constantly being cleaned.

"It may change in the future especially if there's a directive that comes out to say that but we are first responders for pets, so we have to be here, we have to treat them. They're still gonna get sick and they're still gonna need help so we're going to do the best we can."

The clinic also understands people are trying to stock up on pet food and medications and ask you to call their office to make an order.

If you have questions on procedures at the clinic call 540-433-9174.