Annual Christmas Call-In Fundraiser helps kids in the Staunton area have a special Christmas

The Staunton Rotary Club has teamed up with iHeartRadio, Mix 93.1 and the Salvation Army for their signature community service event.

Volunteers taking calls for Christmas Call-In Fundraiser at Mix 93.1 in Staunton. | Credit: WHSV

The Staunton Rotary Club's annual Christmas Call-In Fundraiser shines a light on their motto, "service above self," by raising money for 250 kids in the area to have a special Christmas.

Teams took calls all day Friday in hopes of reaching their goal of $25,000 to buy each child exactly what the need and want this year.

Mix 93.1 has partnered with the Staunton Rotary Club for three years now, and they say seeing the looks on children's faces is truly special.

"They're sitting through the pageant that's happening, the dancing, whatever the entertainment is, but they're also sort of waiting to go racing to the room to get their presents. It's exciting," Chris Carmichael, Mix 93.1 program director, said."

The team will go shopping and pick out gifts specific to what each kids needs and wants. The kids will be able to open those gifts during a party at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Staunton in December.

"To be able to go to a big party just for them, open up gifts that are amazing, and it's just special because every kid deserves to be able to open a gift on Christmas morning," Lieutenant Kelsey Meredith with the Salvation Army said.

If you missed out on the radio call-in fundraiser on Friday, you can still donate online here.