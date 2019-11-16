Blue Ridge Area Food Bank annual holiday food drive kicks off

On Saturday, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank kicked off their annual holiday food drive at Kroger stores throughout the Valley, to make sure our neighbors in need enjoy a hearty meal.

The foodbank said this time of the year they see an uptick in the number of people they serve. They said this tends to happen because people you are struggling to keep food on the table struggle even more from increased bills.

They said the bills can come from higher electric bills as community members try to keep their homes warm in the winter.

The foodbank has partnered up once again with Kroger Stores leaving their orange bins where people can drop off non-perishable foods.

"This food drive has in total collected more than 136,000 pounds of food so that's a significant number," Abena Foreman-Trice, with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, said. "So you really can't underestimate the impact that participation in events like this can have."

You can donate canned goods at a store until Dec. 14.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank collection barrels will be located in Kroger stores at:

- Barracks Road Shopping Center, in Charlottesville

- Rio Hill Shopping Center, in Charlottesville

- 1904 Emmet St. and N. Hydraulic, in Charlottesville

- 245 Arch Ave., in Waynesboro

- 850 Statler Blvd., in Staunton

- 1790 East Market St., in Harrisonburg

- 422 E Nelson St., in Lexington

- 2012 Wards Road, in Lynchburg

- 4119 Boonsboro Road, in Lynchburg

- 7805 Timberlake Road, in Lynchburg

- 7789 Richmond Highway, in Appomattox